Angry Al's
Entrees
Salads
- Coastal Mediterranean Salad
Fresh tossed mixed greens, feta cheese, crushed pistachios, cherry tomatos, pickled red onions, Cucumbers, kalamata olives, quinoa , (Honey Mustard Dijon Dressing ). (Garlic, Dijon mustard, Honey, lemon juice, olive oil, Salt, water)$13.50
- Avocado Arugula Salad
Fresh Tossed arugula , diced tomatoes, pickled red onions, crushed pistachios, topped with avocado slices, avocado lime dressing!$14.00
- Tabouli Salad
Parsley, tomatoes, bulgur wheat, green onions, lemon juice and olive oil.$12.00
Wraps
- Cali-Warma Wrap
Your choice of our Premium Proteins with either a Regular, Spinach, or tomato based fresh pressed Tortilla which is wrapped with a layer of Fresh made Hummus, Fries, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickles, and Pickled Onions, topped with one of our world famous Premium sauces! Served with a side of your choice of sauce! Comes with a Dill pickle spear Can be made into a salad or a bowl!$15.00
- HB Fire Wrap
World Famous Steak wrap with either a Regular, Spinach, or tomato based fresh pressed Tortilla which is wrapped with a layer of fresh made hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickles, and Pickled Onions topped with our Premium Spicy Chipotle sauce! Served with a side of your choice of Sauce! Comes with a dill pickle Spear, Can be made into a salad or bowl!$13.50
- Avocado Bliss Wrap
World Famous Chicken wrap with either a Regular, Spinach, or tomato based fresh pressed Tortilla which is wrapped with a fresh layer of hummus, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and Pickled Onions topped with one of our world famous Lime-Cilantro Sauce! Served with a side of your choice of sauce! Comes with a pickled spear, Can be made into a salad or bowl!$14.50
- Pistachio Wrap
Our World Famous Falafel Wrap with either a Regular, Spinach, or tomato based fresh pressed Tortilla which is wrapped with layer of fresh made hummus, Pistachios, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Pickled Onions, and pickles, topped with one of our Premium Garlic Sauce! Served with a side of sauce of your choice! Comes with a Dill Pickle spear on the side, Can be made into a salad or a bowl!$13.50
- Manoushee Wrap
Your Choice of either a Regular, Spinach, or Za’atar based fresh pressed Tortilla melted cheese, served with a side salad mix of cucumbers, tomatoes, arugula and lemon juice$12.50
Sides/Extras
- French Fries$5.99
- Hummus Plate with a side of Fresh made Wrap$7.00
- Za'atar Fries
Our Fresh to order fries topped with signature Za'atar seasoning, feta cheese, cilantro , your choice of Sauce! Add Protein if you like!$10.00
- Fried Cauliflower
Topped with Parsley, lemon Juice, Pistachios, and Sauce drizzle of your choice$12.00
- Side Falafel
4 pieces of our house made fresh falafel$10.00