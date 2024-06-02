Cali-Warma Wrap

Your choice of our Premium Proteins with either a Regular, Spinach, or tomato based fresh pressed Tortilla which is wrapped with a layer of Fresh made Hummus, Fries, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, pickles, and Pickled Onions, topped with one of our world famous Premium sauces! Served with a side of your choice of sauce! Comes with a Dill pickle spear Can be made into a salad or a bowl!